Local 40&8 member receives state recognition

On Aug. 6 in Bloomington, the 40 & 8 of Grand du (State of) Illinois held its state convention.
During the convention, reports from the various committees were given and received. The group also held elections for the 2022-23 year and presented various awards from the 2021-22 year.
Two members of Effingham County 40 & 8 Locale Voituer 1439 were elected or appointed to offices. Philip Mette was elected as Cheminot (railroad worker) or board member for the 8th District. Ralph Rounds was appointed as Grand (State) Aumonier (Chaplain).
When it was time for the awards, Rounds was named the 2021-22 Voyageur Militaire (Military Traveler) of the Year for Illinois. Rounds has been a member of the Effingham County 40 & 8 for 17 years and is a Life Member. He currently serves as the Chef de Gare (Chef of the Station/Commander) and is the Chairman for the Nurse’s Training Scholarship Committee.
He thanked all for the award, but especially his wife, Diane, and the members of V-1439 for their support.
