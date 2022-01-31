Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) will be opening a second full-service branch in Effingham.
The branch will be located at 1302 Thelma Keller Avenue (formerly Midland States Bank). The facility is just over 3,400 square feet and is easily accessible, as well as fully equipped with a multiple lane drive-up, multiple teller lines, and numerous private offices.
“Effingham is a great community, and we are so proud to be a part of it,” said Robert Ares, LLCU President and CEO. “For quite some time, we’ve been searching for the right opportunity to expand services in Effingham and when this opportunity arose, it just checked all the boxes and made perfect sense. Not only will it allow for LLCU to offer more convenience to our existing and future members in Effingham, but it will also provide employment opportunities, as we will be hiring a full staff for this second location.”
The opening of this new branch will allow LLCU to offer a north and a south, 2302 S. Banker St., location in Effingham, providing additional convenience to members.
Service hours will likely mirror those offered at the Banker Street Effingham branch (M-TH 8-5; F 8-5:30; Sa 8-12), with a 24-hour full-service ATM (in the shared branch network). Additionally, this will be the 13th LLCU branch in central Illinois.
Grand opening of the second branch is scheduled for early summer. To stay up to date on the project, visit llcu.org.
