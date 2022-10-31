Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announced that Rashanda Bond-Partee has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Consumer Lending and Justin Roley has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Member Services.
Bond-Partee will oversee the operations of Consumer Lending and Roley will oversee all Member Service Retail Operations for all 13 LLCU branches throughout central Illinois. Bond-Partee has been with LLCU for 23 years and served in numerous roles including AVP of Consumer Lending, Branch Manager, and Loan Officer.
Roley has been with LLCU for eight years and has served as AVP of Member Services, Regional Manager and Branch Manager.
“LLCU staff members have a deep respect for both Rashanda and Justin and every employee values and appreciates the expertise and work ethic that they provide,” said Bev Davis, LLCU Executive Vice President. “As we continue to evolve and grow, both Rashanda and Justin will be a vital part of maintaining the excellent member service standards to which we hold ourselves accountable at LLCU.”
Bond-Partee is a native of Decatur and is a Certified Financial Counselor. She will oversee consumer lending operations for all LLCU branches but will work primarily out of the LLCU branch located at 1435 N. Water Street in Decatur.
Roley is a native to the Effingham area and is active in the chamber and community and is a Certified Financial Counselor. He will oversee member service retail operations throughout all LLCU locations but will work primarily out of the Effingham South branch located at 2302 S. Banker Street in Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.