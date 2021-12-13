LLCU promotes Jeff Drake to Mortgage Loan Manager

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) promoted Jeff Drake to Mortgage Loan Manager.
Drake has been an employee of LLCU for eight years, serving as a Consumer Loan Officer and Mortgage Loan Officer. Prior to working at LLCU, Drake earned his BA and MA from Eastern Illinois University.
“Jeff possesses a wealth of knowledge in the mortgage lending arena,” said Howard Martin, LLCU Chief Lending Officer. “Additionally, he is resourceful, helpful and incredibly motivated. This combination is exactly what we need in a leader for the LLCU Mortgage Lending Department in order to take our member service to the next level.”
“We have an incredible team of Mortgage Lenders and Loan Processors here at LLCU,” said Drake. “I am beyond humbled to be selected to lead this team to an even greater level of service, a level that will put so many people in the home of their dreams through LLCU lending.”
Drake will work out of the Mattoon branch located at 720 Broadway Avenue, but will oversee all Mortgage Lending and Processing staff throughout the entire LLCU 27-county service area.
