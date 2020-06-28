LLCU donates to Catholic Charities

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) applied for and received a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) to assist local nonprofit organizations that may have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subsequently, LLCU donated $20,000 to local food pantries throughout central Illinois, including Northeast Community Fund in Decatur, Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield, 6:35 Pantry in Vandalia, Catholic Charities in Effingham, Catholic Charities in Mattoon, Loaves & Fishes Pantry in Pana, and Salvation Army Pantry of Centralia.
“When we learned that the Federal Home Loan Bank was making this grant money available to applicants in order to help organizations that meet the needs of those less fortunate in our communities, we knew we had to try and obtain the funds to put them right here, in our community,” said Robert Ares, LLCU President/CEO. “Apparently, they agreed, because we were granted the funds to disburse, and for that, we are so grateful.”
Executive Director of Northeast Community Fund, Ed Bacon, had this to say after receiving the check on June 17, “Despite the fact that we’ve been hit with this pandemic, we’ve been able to expand our programs with the Mobile & Drive-Up Food Pantries, allowing us to serve nearly double the client load we typically do. This is only possible through donations like this one from Land of Lincoln Credit Union. We can only help the community as far as we are helped by organizations like LLCU. We are very appreciative.”
