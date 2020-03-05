LLCU donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) staff worked throughout 2019 to raise funds for several designated Charities of the Year.
As a result of the efforts driven exclusively by employees, LLCU delivered donations totaling $6,000 to several nonprofit agencies throughout the LLCU service area of 26 Illinois counties. In addition, the staff at LLCU volunteered 2,236 hours of service to over 140 different local nonprofit organizations.
“Volunteering and giving back to the communities we serve is a part of our core beliefs here at LLCU,” said Robert Ares, LLCU CEO. “Our employees are committed to helping others, to being contributing members of our communities. Witnessing this level of giving among our staff here at LLCU is truly outstanding.”
Among the charities staff donated to are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County.
