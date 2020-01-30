LLCU donates gift cards to law enforcement for use in community

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) has donated $1,000 in LLCU VISA Gift Cards to the Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Each received $500 worth of gift cards.
The gift cards can be used at the discretion of the police force to spread goodwill throughout the greater Effingham community, offering them to citizens when they see a need.
“We’re offering this program in several communities that LLCU serves and it has been very well received,” said Robert Ares, LLCU CEO. “The main purpose of the program is for LLCU to show our appreciation and support of local law enforcement, while giving them the monetary resource to help citizens when they witness a community member in need while patrolling. The hope is that it helps officers forge strong relationships with the community. What they use the gift cards for is completely at their discretion, but we envision them being used in situations like a citizen needing a meal, a child needing a coat, even perhaps when someone is pulled over for a broken tail light, to help them get it repaired.”
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Effingham staff met with Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon at the LLCU branch, 2302 S. Banker St., Effingham, Jan. 30 to present the gift cards. Both McFarland and Mahon were appreciative of the donation and said they will put the gift cards to good use in the community.
