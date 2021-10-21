LLCU donates $25K to central Illinois food pantries

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is making a total donation of $25,000 to eight different central Illinois area food pantries.
The food pantries that are receiving funds from this total include Northeast Community Fund in Decatur, Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield, 6:35 Pantry in Vandalia, Catholic Charities in Effingham, Catholic Charities in Mattoon, Loaves & Fishes Pantry in Pana, Salvation Army Pantry of Centralia and Center for Hope Outreach in Bloomington.
“Credit unions exist to help people. It’s what we do,” said Robert Ares, LLCU President & CEO. “This week, we will celebrate International Credit Union Day on Thursday, a day reserved for raising awareness of the credit union difference, that we are not-for-profit financial institutions dedicated to helping people. We could not think of a better way to express that sentiment than through this donation that will put food on the tables of so many in need in our very own communities.”
