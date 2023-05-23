LLCU donates $10K to police departments

Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) has donated $10,000 in LLCU VISA gift cards to several central Illinois law enforcement agencies.
The gift cards will be used, at the discretion of the patrolling officers, to spread good will throughout the community, offering them to citizens when they see a need. This was done in effort to show support of local police officers during National Police Week (May 14–20).
LLCU started providing this donation several years ago in effort to assist local law enforcement with their community outreach efforts. Local officials offered positive feedback about the good deeds that they were able to do with the gift cards throughout the communities.
“Law Enforcement officials have a front-row seat to the many needs of individuals and families in our communities,” stated LLCU President & CEO Robert Ares. “They encounter the homeless veteran, the battered wife with nowhere to turn, the hungry child on the street, the stranded motorist, and more. So often, these dedicated men and women in blue, reach into their own pockets to help those in need. We wanted to help with that.”
“We appreciate this donation from LLCU. It is a great way to help assist the community that we serve,” said Vandalia Assistant Chief Jake Bowling.
Police departments in the following cities (all within LLCU service area) were recipients of the donation: Bloomington, Centralia, Colchester, Decatur, Effingham, Mattoon, Nokomis, Normal, Pana, Springfield and Vandalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.