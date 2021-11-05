Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) was awarded the “Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award” given by CUNA (Credit Union National Association). The award honors the work of credit unions that strengthen local organizations and materially improve the lives of non-members through community outreach, outside of personal finance education.
LLCU was nominated and chosen after donating over $130,000 to area nonprofit organizations, and for volunteering over 1,100 hours of community service by staff to over 140 different agencies in 2020.
Several specific initiatives were credited in the decision to award LLCU, such as the playground funding and installation at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur (totaling $46,500); a $10,000 donation for jersey and equipment replacement for the Decatur Junior Football League after a theft; and a $20,000 donation to several central Illinois food pantries during the height of the pandemic.
“LLCU has been very blessed to continue to grow and thrive, despite a tough economy due to the pandemic,” said Robert Ares, President & CEO of LLCU. “Because of this, all of us here at LLCU understand the importance of sharing those blessings with our communities through not only monetary donations, but even more importantly, through hands-on volunteer action that keeps these agencies functioning.”
The Dora Maxwell Award was instituted in honor of Dora Maxwell, an early pioneer in the credit union industry who was a strong force behind developing the national credit union philosophy of “People Helping People”. She developed volunteer organizations among credit unions nationwide with the mission of helping the poor. Learn more at icul.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.