Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) was among six Illinois credit unions awarded national recognition by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) for its hard work and dedication to its members and communities it serves.
LLCU received a First Place Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award – an award that honors credit unions for honorable involvement in projects and activities that strengthen local organizations and materially improves individuals’ lives through community outreach.
“Congratulations to these deserving credit unions for being recognized by CUNA with these awards,” stated Tom Kane, Illinois Credit Union League President/CEO. “I’m always impressed with the variety and quality of the initiatives submitted by Illinois credit unions and this year was no exception.”
LLCU was nominated and chosen after donating over $200,000 to area nonprofit organizations, and for volunteering over 2,000 hours of community service by staff to over 150 different agencies in 2022.
“LLCU has been blessed with continued growth in all of the communities that we serve,” stated Robert Ares, LLCU President & CEO. “Because of this, all of us here at LLCU understand the importance of giving back to those communities through not only monetary donations but, more importantly, through tangible, hands-on volunteer action that helps keep these agencies functioning.”
The Dora Maxwell Award was instituted in honor of Dora Maxwell, an early pioneer in the credit union industry who was a strong force behind developing the national credit union philosophy of “People Helping People”. She developed volunteer organizations among credit unions nationwide with the mission of helping the poor. Learn more at icul.com.
