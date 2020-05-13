LLC's Navigator News staff receive ICCJA awards

Six staff members of Lake Land College's newspaper, The Navigator News, recently received awards from the Illinois Community College Journalism Association (ICCJA) in a contest judged by professional journalists across Illinois.
Matthew Harvey, Chicago, won First Place Sports Column. Abigail Buenker, Effingham, won First Place Sports Feature. Harry Reynolds, Mattoon, won Second Place News Column. Madelyn Kidd, Neoga, won Second Place Arts Review. Michael Grovier, Charleston, won Third Place News Photo. Chase Austin, Altamont, received Honorable Mention in Sports News and Graphics. In addition, the entire staff of The Navigator News received Honorable Mention for General Excellence.
The recipients were recognized at the annual ICCJA Spring Conference held virtually through Facebook. This allowed student journalists across the state to learn from informative videos along with celebrating the award winners.
The Navigator News is produced by students for students every month during the fall and spring semesters. Combining news, features, sports, entertainment and information about upcoming events, the 8-12 page tabloid covers many areas of interest at Lake Land College.
