LLC welcomes new dean of workforce solutions and community education

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Chris Strohl as the dean of workforce solutions and community education at the November board of trustees meeting.
Strohl, of Neoga, currently serves as the director of adult and alternative education at Lake Land College. She began her career at Lake Land College in 2000 and has held numerous positions related to workforce development, including as the secretary to the associate dean of workforce development, workforce development specialist and director of community outreach.
"Chris' skill set and experience align very well with the position's responsibilities," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. "I am certain she will maximize the potential for new community partnerships with the opening of the new Workforce Development Center on campus."
"I am very excited to make the transition from director to dean," Strohl said. "I look forward to working with internal and external stakeholders to find a pathway for students and meet the needs of local employers. Lake Land College is a great asset in our communities and I want to continue collaborating and finding new and innovative ways to serve our local workforce and communities."
Strohl has an associate degree from Lake Land College, a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and a master's degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Strohl will begin her official duties on Nov. 16.
