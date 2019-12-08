LLC students receive first place at College Broadcasters Inc. Conference

Dylan Smith, Charleston, and Logan Hardesty, Neoga, received first place in Best Hard News Audio Reporting, becoming the first Lake Land College students to place in the College Broadcasters Inc. annual conference held in St. Louis in early November.
Not only were both Hardesty and Smith the first Lake Land College students to receive awards from the College Broadcaster Inc. national annual conference, both students were the only community college students to place at the conference this year.
Divided into 30 categories and more than 1,100 entries from across the country, it is difficult to place in the College Broadcasters Inc. awards.
“Our students were mainly competing against four-year institutions,” Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor, said.
The two students spent five weeks bringing the project from conception to the final product, including a six-hour-long editing period.
“I still can’t grasp being No. 1 in the whole United States. There were four nominations and a lot of entries, so it’s kind of unbelievable and shocking to win,” Smith said.
“I wasn’t expecting it. It’s surreal to think that we could have won,” Hardesty said. “But it also adds more pressure because I know I can’t put out mediocre work after winning a national award.”
To learn more about the Radio-TV Broadcasting program at Lake Land College, visit https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/high-demand-programs/radio-tv-broadcasting/ or contact Powers at 217-234-5335 or gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu<mailto:gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu>.
