As everyone continues to adapt to the new virtual campus, it is important to maintain a sense of community support. Lake Land College students Michael Mriscin and Chandler Smith have found ways to stay connected and help out their peers.
As work study students at Lake Land College’s radio station WLKL, Mriscin and Smith were unable to perform their usual duties due to the social distancing measures. Because of this, the students collaborated with Broadcasting/Communication Studies Instructor Greg Powers to find a new outlet for their work.
Reaching a solution, Mriscin and Smith took on the task of reaching out to students who had otherwise not responded to communication about advisement. According to Powers, much of the communication was successful as he got a number of phone calls after the students reached out.
“When I heard this information, I was filled with an immense sense of pride in our students,” Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus said.
Mriscin and Smith have even taken the assistance one step further, offering help with the registration process and other areas as needed. A major area of focus for the students is helping other students navigate the transition from face-to-face classes to the virtual campus.
“I think the stuff I’m doing to help navigate people is something everyone should be doing right now,” Smith said. “It’s going to be difficult for a little while, but we have to remember it could be way worse.”
Mriscin also expressed words of encouragement and support for fellow students.
“There’s a lot of this virtual stuff that we’re all still trying to learn,” Mriscin said. “I’m going to do the best I can to help students through this and share whatever I need to offer.”
As is working on completing his second degree at Lake Land College, Mriscin said the changes have had him nervous along with his peers, but that he is doing his best to get through it.
“It’s what has got to be done for right now,” Mriscin said. “It’s definitely what’s needed even if it is frustrating.”
Having the students available for assistance is also beneficial to instructors, who are still transitioning to the virtual campus as well.
“So far the instructors have done an amazing job,” Mriscin said. “The faculty members have really become a support system.”
Both students said through helping other students and navigating this unprecedented situation, they have learned to appreciate things more.
“I have definitely learned to appreciate everything I’ve got,” Smith said.
Not only has the situation helped the students develop greater appreciation, Mriscin said it has also helped him realize how much Lake Land College means to him.
“I love Lake Land. It’s amazing how much it’s helped me change and grow,” Mriscin said. “Lake Land is to me what Hogwarts is to Harry Potter.”
