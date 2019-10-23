LLC softball team featured at Noon Rotary meeting

The Lake Land College softball team was the focus at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club's meeting Oct. 23.
Lakers softball coach Nic Nelson spoke, along with team members Marama Makea of Wellington, New Zealand; Harley Mason of Casey; and Kyrsten Darrough of Flora.
The Lakers made another trip to the National Tournament in Utah this past spring. They also showed a video of the Lakers' fall trip to New York state, where they played the US Military Academy at West Point, among other opponents.
Mike Schmidt served as Rotary weekly program chairman. Harley Mason is his granddaughter.
The Rotary weekly student guest was Emaan Rauf, the daughter of Abdul and Rahat Rauf and a senior at Effingham High School.
