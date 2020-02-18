Real Work Matters, an organization dedicated to analyzing vocational schools in the United States, recently ranked the Lake Land College Medical Billing and Coding program second in the nation. The organization also named Lake Land College as the fourth best vocational school in the state.
The ranking of vocational schools and programs was formed using the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. Lake Land College and the Medical Billing and Coding program exceeded several institutions by means of affordability, high retention and graduation rates, flexibility and employment upon completion.
“What’s so noteworthy about our program is that it is entirely online. We have had students from all over the country enrolled in our program,” Kathleen Daugherty, coordinator of office professional-medical programs/business instructor, said. “Coders will always be in demand throughout the world. Their work is the basis of payment in all health organizations, and the universal health system relies on them for everything from tracking diseases and surgical techniques to annual checkups.”
Lake Land College students can choose from a short-term certificate or a degree program in this field. The Medical Coding Specialist Certificate prepares students to enter the workforce and take on coding specialist positions in hospitals, clinics, insurance companies and many other facilities. The Medical Coding & Health Information degree program prepares students for management positions in health information. Both the certificate and degree program are offered completely online.
Upon graduation, students are equipped to pass coding exams offered by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) to receive the CPC and CCA certification credentials.
Along with the Medical Billing and Coding program, Lake Land College overall was recognized as a top vocational school in Illinois.
“Receiving recognition as a top vocational school is a testament to the importance Lake Land College places on experiential learning with more than 40 labs on campus, providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the workforce upon graduation,” Jon Althaus, vice president for academic services, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.