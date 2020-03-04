LLC receives $43K check from Coles-Moultrie Electric

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative (CMEC) recently presented a $43,000 capital credit check to Lake Land College.
CMEC President/CEO Amy Borntrager presented the check to Lake Land College President Josh Bullock and Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll.
Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit cooperative that provides electrical service to residential members, large and small commercial members, manufacturing facilities and educational facilities such as Lake Land College. Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative provides electrical service to more than 9,500 meters.
"Because electric co-ops operate at cost, any excess revenues, called margins, are allocated and retired to members in the form of capital credits," CMEC Member Service Representative Carla Bradbury said.
The years 1980, 1981 and 1982 were recently retired and Lake Land College was a large user during those years, resulting in a $43,000 capital credit return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.