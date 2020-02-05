The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will host its First Friday Luncheon Friday, Feb. 7, at noon at Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham.
This month’s luncheon will feature Dr. Jonathan “Josh” Bullock speaking on the topic of Data for Decision Makers. Data for Decision Makers highlights demographic and economic information compiled about the Lake Land College district. The presentation addresses critical data points surrounding our collective communities and paints a picture of the trends we must understand and address as we seek strategies for serving our communities into the future.
Bullock serves as president of Lake Land College in Mattoon. Prior to joining Lake Land College, Bullock served as the Vice President for Strategic Advancement at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Under Bullock’s leadership, Lake Land College has implemented a comprehensive strategic planning process, enriched the Lake Land brand, developed unique training models to assist local businesses in sustaining a skilled workforce, initiated the Presidential Scholarship program to provide educational opportunities for talented high school graduates, and undertaken efforts to enhance its modern campus.
He is a Rotarian and is actively engaged in communities throughout east central Illinois, serving as a board member for numerous organizations including the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Coles Together, the East Central Illinois Development Corporation and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System. An officer in the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents, Bullock has more than 25 years of experience in higher education as a teacher and administrator, in addition to a successful career in the private sector.
Bullock earned a Ph.D. from Marian University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The fee to attend this event is $15 per person in advance. Register by Thursday, Feb. 6, at http://effinghamccoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/first-friday-luncheon-02-07-2020-9163 or by calling the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at 217-342-4147.
