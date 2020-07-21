Lake Land College announced part-time students who earned academic honors for the 2020 spring semester.
To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65 - 3.79.
To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.
A grade "A" is four points, a "B" is three points, a "C" is two points, etc.
The following part-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Ashley Tappendorf, James Phillips, Jeanette Bovard, Quinton Milleville, Abby Goeckner, Kassidy Pemberton, Jerod Ruffner, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Kristine Klein
Honor's List — Lea Thompson
Beecher City
President's List — Paeton Underwood, Hallie Wallace
Honor's List — Jessica Prichard, Mykaela Dye
Brownstown
President's List — Shelby Spence, Amanda Koehler
Honor's List — Mitchell Black
Dieterich
President's List — Joseph Niemerg, Donna Hartke, Will Thoele, Parker Wolfe, Mitchell Hardiek, Lydia Walker, Lanna Kroeger
Dean's List — Lucas Drees, Alex Deters
Honor's List — Katelyn Frederick, Taylor Curry Dieterich
Edgewood
President's List — Amy Anzio
Honor's List — Barbara Case
Effingham
President's List — Deborah Buscher, Jennifer Smith, Jessica Kreke, Rachael Boone, Eric Brown, Sandra Bryan, Broc Krietemeyer, Aiden Beck, Katrina Summers, Ashley Eastep, Mallori Harshman, Payton Bushue, Wyatt Steffen, Megan Webb, Brady Chaves, Tristen Jones, Heidi Hutchison, Ashley Wright, Koby Henkelman, Ivan Angel, Mason Hasty, Adia Jennings, Morgan Krouse, Zachary Kyle, Teagan Maloney, Olivia Martin, Allison McDevitt, Tate Niebrugge, Zeel Patel, Andrew Qiu, Emaan Rauf, Dylan Ritz, Nathan Shackelford, Parker Siner, Olivya Smith, Madilynn Stortzum, Sam Thompson, Andrew Womack, Allison Niebrugge, Karen Canales Gonzalez, Audrey Niebrugge, Taylor Beesley, John Elder, Jessica Nantes, Nicholas Tensen, Eliza Montgomery, Renae Bingman, Jaelyn Boone, Andrew Blacker, Leah Hanfland, Laurel Hirtzel, Jackson Lee, Aidan Lockhart, Logann Mayfield, Savannah Morrissey, Cassidy Stanfield, Chase Woomer, Josie Tedrick, Blake Fitzgerald, Mikaela Kaufman, Brody Mette
Dean's List — Kevin Hazlett, Morgan Pierson, Kelsey Hagen, Nicholas Bishop, Stiles Crowe, Kendall Tabbert, Jack Blickem
Honor's List — Clark Williamson, Yuwei Canada, Mitchell Worman, Madison McDaniel, Michael Fleshner, Luke Ungrund, Juanita Barker, Parker Snow, John Hoene, Stella Passalacqua, Seth McMurray
Farina
President's List — Jade Fancher, Fatima Viramontes, Haden Bray
Greenup
President's List — Justin Wallace, Kendall Plummer, Kaylee Maroon, Parker Ingram, Loretta Kingery, Alyssa Decker
Honor's List — Jessica Silverman, Lauter Eubank
Jewett
President's List — Allison McElravy
Louisville
President's List — Stephanie Adams
Mason
President's List — Nathan Hill, Kaleb Van Scyoc, Jakob Logan, Brooke Runge, Chelsy Pontious
Montrose
President's List — Tyler Meinhart
Dean's List — Kelsey Fletcher
Neoga
President's List — Bridgette Roderick, Olivia Titus, Sydney Fearday, Tiffany Roderick, Rylee Peterson, Elizabeth Clark
Honor's List — Dakota Krampe, Mackenzie Saunders
Newton
Honor's List — Jackie Judy
St. Elmo
President's List — Ashlyn Mitchell
Honor's List — Kelly Werner, Revis Reed
Shelbyville
President's List — Robert Freeman, Ashley Kite, Bridgette Lockhart, Ashley Donnel, Richard Zientara, Luke Jesgarz, Amanda Baker, Blake Hayden, Nequel Destulien, Evan Matlock, Alana Chilberg, Jack Townsend, Julia Nees, Teri Tucker, Joselyn Lewis, Corban Aultman, Alana Dove, Olivia Durbin, Zachary Hood, Kade Kull, Rachel Throneburg, Chloe Watson, Layla Gill
Dean's List — Charles Feken, Gerdeley Baptiste, Jacqueline Johnson, Gabrielle Pierce
Honor's List — Raye Mays, Kaylee Davis, Sarah Bergin, Alec Stokes, Shelby Barnhart, Kynlee Summers
Shumway
President's List — Audra Doedtman
Dean's List — Mariah Riley
Sigel
President's List — Travis Wendt, Christine Hoene, Ethan Kidd
Strasburg
President's List — Theodore Kessler, Ciara Jewell, Calla Roney, Rachel Kessler
Teutopolis
President's List — Brittany Meinhart, Emilee Mossman, Justin Hardiek, Samantha McCumsey, Brayden Will, Kyele Mossman, Claire Bushur, Madalyn Stead, Elizabeth Poston, Emily Uthell, William Niccum
Honor's List — Noah Hemmen, Brock Deters, John Apke
Toledo
President's List — Kelsey Long, Breanne Edwards, Reid Mathenia
Honor's List — Ian Boldt
Watson
President's List — Taylor Armstrong, Holly Probst, Austin Hagen
Honor's List — Jeremiah Gidcumb
Wheeler
Honor's List — Zachary Jansen
