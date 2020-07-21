Lake Land College announced part-time students who earned academic honors for the 2020 spring semester.

To qualify for the president's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65 - 3.79.

To qualify for the honor's list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.

A grade "A" is four points, a "B" is three points, a "C" is two points, etc.

The following part-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Ashley Tappendorf, James Phillips, Jeanette Bovard, Quinton Milleville, Abby Goeckner, Kassidy Pemberton, Jerod Ruffner, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Kristine Klein

Honor's List — Lea Thompson

Beecher City

President's List — Paeton Underwood, Hallie Wallace

Honor's List — Jessica Prichard, Mykaela Dye

Brownstown 

President's List — Shelby Spence, Amanda Koehler

Honor's List — Mitchell Black

Dieterich

President's List — Joseph Niemerg, Donna Hartke, Will Thoele, Parker Wolfe, Mitchell Hardiek, Lydia Walker, Lanna Kroeger

Dean's List — Lucas Drees, Alex Deters

Honor's List — Katelyn Frederick, Taylor Curry Dieterich

Edgewood

President's List — Amy Anzio

Honor's List — Barbara Case

Effingham

President's List — Deborah Buscher, Jennifer Smith, Jessica Kreke, Rachael Boone, Eric Brown, Sandra Bryan, Broc Krietemeyer, Aiden Beck, Katrina Summers, Ashley Eastep, Mallori Harshman, Payton Bushue, Wyatt Steffen, Megan Webb, Brady Chaves, Tristen Jones, Heidi Hutchison, Ashley Wright, Koby Henkelman, Ivan Angel, Mason Hasty, Adia Jennings, Morgan Krouse, Zachary Kyle, Teagan Maloney, Olivia Martin, Allison McDevitt, Tate Niebrugge, Zeel Patel, Andrew Qiu, Emaan Rauf, Dylan Ritz, Nathan Shackelford, Parker Siner, Olivya Smith, Madilynn Stortzum, Sam Thompson, Andrew Womack, Allison Niebrugge, Karen Canales Gonzalez, Audrey Niebrugge, Taylor Beesley, John Elder, Jessica Nantes, Nicholas Tensen, Eliza Montgomery, Renae Bingman, Jaelyn Boone, Andrew Blacker, Leah Hanfland, Laurel Hirtzel, Jackson Lee, Aidan Lockhart, Logann Mayfield, Savannah Morrissey, Cassidy Stanfield, Chase Woomer, Josie Tedrick, Blake Fitzgerald, Mikaela Kaufman, Brody Mette

Dean's List — Kevin Hazlett, Morgan Pierson, Kelsey Hagen, Nicholas Bishop, Stiles Crowe, Kendall Tabbert, Jack Blickem

Honor's List — Clark Williamson, Yuwei Canada, Mitchell Worman, Madison McDaniel, Michael Fleshner, Luke Ungrund, Juanita Barker, Parker Snow, John Hoene, Stella Passalacqua, Seth McMurray

Farina

President's List — Jade Fancher, Fatima Viramontes, Haden Bray

Greenup

President's List — Justin Wallace, Kendall Plummer, Kaylee Maroon, Parker Ingram, Loretta Kingery, Alyssa Decker

Honor's List — Jessica Silverman, Lauter Eubank

Jewett

President's List — Allison McElravy

Louisville

President's List — Stephanie Adams

Mason

President's List — Nathan Hill, Kaleb Van Scyoc, Jakob Logan, Brooke Runge, Chelsy Pontious

Montrose

President's List — Tyler Meinhart

Dean's List — Kelsey Fletcher

Neoga

President's List — Bridgette Roderick, Olivia Titus, Sydney Fearday, Tiffany Roderick, Rylee Peterson, Elizabeth Clark

Honor's List — Dakota Krampe, Mackenzie Saunders

Newton

Honor's List — Jackie Judy

St. Elmo

President's List — Ashlyn Mitchell

Honor's List — Kelly Werner, Revis Reed

Shelbyville

President's List — Robert Freeman, Ashley Kite, Bridgette Lockhart, Ashley Donnel, Richard Zientara, Luke Jesgarz, Amanda Baker, Blake Hayden, Nequel Destulien, Evan Matlock, Alana Chilberg, Jack Townsend, Julia Nees, Teri Tucker, Joselyn Lewis, Corban Aultman, Alana Dove, Olivia Durbin, Zachary Hood, Kade Kull, Rachel Throneburg, Chloe Watson, Layla Gill

Dean's List — Charles Feken, Gerdeley Baptiste, Jacqueline Johnson, Gabrielle Pierce

Honor's List — Raye Mays, Kaylee Davis, Sarah Bergin, Alec Stokes, Shelby Barnhart, Kynlee Summers

Shumway

President's List — Audra Doedtman

Dean's List — Mariah Riley

Sigel

President's List — Travis Wendt, Christine Hoene, Ethan Kidd

Strasburg

President's List — Theodore Kessler, Ciara Jewell, Calla Roney, Rachel Kessler

Teutopolis

President's List — Brittany Meinhart, Emilee Mossman, Justin Hardiek, Samantha McCumsey, Brayden Will, Kyele Mossman, Claire Bushur, Madalyn Stead, Elizabeth Poston, Emily Uthell, William Niccum

Honor's List — Noah Hemmen, Brock Deters, John Apke

Toledo

President's List — Kelsey Long, Breanne Edwards, Reid Mathenia

Honor's List — Ian Boldt

Watson

President's List — Taylor Armstrong, Holly Probst, Austin Hagen

Honor's List — Jeremiah Gidcumb

Wheeler

Honor's List — Zachary Jansen

