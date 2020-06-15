Lake Land College will be offering a series of webinars with topics on Alzheimer's and Dementia awareness.
The webinars will be offered on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The series includes:
- Effective Communication Strategies, June 23
- 10 Signs of Alzheimer's, June 30
- Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, July 7
The webinars will be facilitated by Elizabeth Hagemann, MA, Manager of Education and Outreach, with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. There is no cost to attend the webinars.
To register, go to www.lakelandcollege.edu/learn click on Health Care under the Professional Development category, and choose which webinar you would like to attend. For more information, contact Jackie Wake, professional development support at 217-234-5087 or email jwake@lakelandcollege.edu.
