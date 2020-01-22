LLC instructor named ICCFA Faculty of the Year

Lake Land College History Instructor David Seiler, of Effingham, was recently named Leo Welch Faculty of the Year by the Illinois Community College Faculty Association (ICCFA) at the 2019 ICCFA Teaching and Learning Excellence Conference in East Peoria. Seiler follows Geography/Earth Science Instructor Mike Rudibaugh as the second Lake Land College instructor to receive the award in the past 10 years.
Seiler began his education at Lake Land College, receiving an associate’s degree before transferring to Eastern Illinois University, where he received both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in history. He later continued on to receive a doctorate at Indiana State University. After teaching at Effingham High School for several years, Seiler moved on to teach history at Lake Land College.
“I loved having Mr. Seiler as my teacher. He is kind and funny and presents interesting points of view on the subject matter,” said a student nominator.
Apart from teaching both lecture style and online history courses, in his 19 years at Lake Land College, Seiler has served on numerous college committees. Seiler served as vice president to the Lake Land College Faculty Association and served two terms as president. He also served as a member of the association’s executive committee. He is currently the president of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA) chapter at Lake Land College.
“David is a great teacher with a lecture/discussion style. He encouraged class discussion and was open to hearing student opinions on modern day and historical events. He makes the students his focus and is very good at explaining assignment expectations,” said a second student nominator.
ICCFA is a statewide organization that promotes teaching and learning excellence, communication and common interest representation among community college instructors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.