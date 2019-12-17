LLC honors nurses at pinning ceremony

Lake Land College nursing students recently received their pins at the Land College Associate Degree in Nursing Pinning Ceremony Dec. 9.
Madeline Morrison, Neoga, received the Associate Degree Nursing Peer Award. Morrison was chosen because of her clinical and scholastic performance, willingness to help other students, professionalism, maturity and spirit. The award is characterized by a true team player, who also is considered a leader. Morrison was selected for this award by fellow nursing students.
The following area students received their pins at the ceremony:
Holly Simons, Effingham
Jody Kollmann, Effingham
Lauren Romack, Neoga
Kodie Martin, Toledo
