Several Lake Land College broadcast sales students recently earned certification as broadcast sales professionals from the broadcast training company, P1 Learning, in partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Associate's Sales Training Program.
Over the course of four weeks, students completed a variety of online video courses, tests and assignments as part of the broadcast sales class in the Radio/TV Broadcasting program at Lake Land College.
P1 Learning is a nationally recognized training company that administers training for hundreds of broadcast stations, corporations and state broadcaster associations to provide content in the topics of sales, leadership, management, on-air, compliance and more.
Broadcasting/Communication Studies Instructor and Station Manager of WLKL 89.9 FM Greg Powers assisted students in preparing for the certification and explained the benefits of receiving the broadcast sales certification.
"This certification is a tremendous asset for students entering the broadcast workforce," Powers said. "Broadcast employers are searching for employees who are multifaceted. The students who have completed this training are very marketable."
Each of the professionals, including Logan Hardesty of Neoga, will be honored on a plaque displayed alongside those of previous year's students.
The Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) funded the initiative.
"I am extremely grateful to Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, and the IBA board for their financial support," Powers said.
