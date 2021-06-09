LLC Broadcasting students earn broadcast sales certification

Broadcast sales students at Lake Land College earned certification as broadcast sales professionals from the broadcast training company P1 Learning in partnership with the Illinois Broadcasters Associate’s Sales Training Program. The students pictured are, front row, from left, Brendon Wathan, Louisville; Carson Rebollo, Mattoon; Josiah Estrada-Drum, Charleston. Back row, from left, are Ashley Daniels, Joliet; Josh Bear, Bethany; McKinley Gerdes, Charleston; Sue Shirley, Mattoon; Not pictured is Kaley Tolch, Dieterich.