LLC Board of Trustees appoints new vice president

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees unanimously approved Greg Nuxoll, of Effingham, as the vice president for business services at its regular meeting Jan. 13.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said, “Greg brings significant financial expertise and strong leadership experience to the business services unit. I have no doubt Greg will be a positive addition to our leadership team and the college community.”
Prior to his current position as a CPA manager with Kemper CPA group, Nuxoll spent 17 years with Heartland Dental Care in Effingham, serving in both the senior controller and vice president of finance roles. Additionally, Nuxoll gained experience in public sector auditing for municipalities and educational institutions as a staff accountant with Kerber, Eck and Braeckel in Springfield and as a senior accountant with West and Company in Effingham.
As the vice president for business services, he will serve as the college’s chief financial officer and will provide leadership and vision for all business services operations of the college, including information systems and services, physical plant, human resources, auxiliary services and accounting.
Nuxoll has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a licensed CPA.
He will begin his official duties Feb. 10.
