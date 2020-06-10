Lake Land College will honor graduates at the first virtual commencement ceremony Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. A link to the ceremony will be posted on the college's homepage.
More than 1,168 students will receive degrees and certificates this spring, with about 513 graduates expected to participate in the ceremony.
"On behalf of everyone at Lake Land College, we are very proud to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our Laker Nation Class of 2020," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
The virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers, presentation of awards and the reading of graduates' names, along with a slide featuring a photo of each and degree.
Shelbie Kile, the 2019-2020 Student Trustee, will give the Student Address.
The ceremony will also be aired on the television channel Your 13 at noon and 7 p.m. June 20 and at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 21.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu.
