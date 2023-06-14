Little Roots Gardening members visit Regenerative Life Farm in Findlay

Earlier this spring, Cloverbud members in Shelby County were given the opportunity to join the Little Roots Gardening Program. The goal of the program is to increase interest in 4-H gardening project areas, encourage and inspire youth to grow their own food and flowers and donate extra to those in need, and provide an opportunity for family engagement through 4-H programming.
Little Roots members had the opportunity to attend a tour at the Community Services Greenhouses in Shelbyville on May 22.
On June 6, Little Roots members attended a Farm to Table tour at Regenerative Life Farm in rural Findlay.
Farm owners Jarrod and Becca took Cloverbuds on a tour of the gardens. Cloverbuds learned about growing a variety of vegetables, picked veggies from the garden, and visited the chickens and collected the eggs. At the end of the tour, families took home a dozen farm fresh eggs and picked out more vegetables to take home and try some of the recipes Becca shared with them. Cloverbuds learned the meaning of Farm to Table. 4-H teaches youth to "learn by doing."
Photos from the event can be viewed on Shelby County IL 4-H Facebook page.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W. N. 2nd St. in Shelbyville.
