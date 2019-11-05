Winners of the Bucket Raffle at the Lions Club Breakfast in Teutopolis are:

Broom — Nancy Hoene

Basket — Bob and Myrna Haskerherm

Snowmen basket — John and Donna Spanngel

Christmas centerpiece — John and Donna Spanngel

Turkey basket — Crystal Tipton

Baby quilt — Doris Deters

Lantern — Barbara King

Snowman — Barbara King

Bllue swag — Brianna Westendorf

Pilgrim hat — Nancy Hoene

Pumpkins — Karen Pruemer

Orange wreath — Amy Mette

Fall wreath — Gregg Oseland

Christmas basket — Alf Ruholl

Kids games — Karen Ruholl

Stay cozy — Alyssa Tipton

Puzzle candy — Anita McKerrow

Hand soap candle — Linda Schumacher

Body wash — Kevin Deters

Christmas centerpiece — Brooke Tipton

Afghan — Joann Deters

Poinsettia — Karen Ruholl

Joy wall hanging — Betty Buschur

Bob Shea — Griffin Jansen

Moose — Leslie Westendorf

Penguin — Gilbert Feldhake

Snowmen basket — Karen Ruholl

Truck wreath — Emily Kreke

Cheers cup — Phil Hartke

Cub centerpiece — Anita McKerrow

Cardinal centerpiece — Charlie Ziegler

Tall centerpiece — Karen Pruemer

Plaques — Judy Martin

Nancy Hoene Site Supervisor for Teutopolis Meals on Wheels thanks those who donated items.

