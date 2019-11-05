Winners of the Bucket Raffle at the Lions Club Breakfast in Teutopolis are:
Broom — Nancy Hoene
Basket — Bob and Myrna Haskerherm
Snowmen basket — John and Donna Spanngel
Christmas centerpiece — John and Donna Spanngel
Turkey basket — Crystal Tipton
Baby quilt — Doris Deters
Lantern — Barbara King
Snowman — Barbara King
Bllue swag — Brianna Westendorf
Pilgrim hat — Nancy Hoene
Pumpkins — Karen Pruemer
Orange wreath — Amy Mette
Fall wreath — Gregg Oseland
Christmas basket — Alf Ruholl
Kids games — Karen Ruholl
Stay cozy — Alyssa Tipton
Puzzle candy — Anita McKerrow
Hand soap candle — Linda Schumacher
Body wash — Kevin Deters
Christmas centerpiece — Brooke Tipton
Afghan — Joann Deters
Poinsettia — Karen Ruholl
Joy wall hanging — Betty Buschur
Bob Shea — Griffin Jansen
Moose — Leslie Westendorf
Penguin — Gilbert Feldhake
Snowmen basket — Karen Ruholl
Truck wreath — Emily Kreke
Cheers cup — Phil Hartke
Cub centerpiece — Anita McKerrow
Cardinal centerpiece — Charlie Ziegler
Tall centerpiece — Karen Pruemer
Plaques — Judy Martin
Nancy Hoene Site Supervisor for Teutopolis Meals on Wheels thanks those who donated items.
