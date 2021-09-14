The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation hosted Lincolnland Binga as a raffle in lieu of the annual in-person event, raising nearly $20,000 to support construction of a new Hospice House.
Participants purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win more than $4,000 in prizes donated by area boutiques, businesses and in-home consultants. More than 30 prize packages were awarded to winners during the Sept. 9 Facebook live event.
The new 14,470-square-foot Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House is being planned for construction on the north side of the Health Center campus, near the east pond. Construction of the $8 million, eight-room home will begin in spring 2022 with the home expected to open in early 2023.
The SBL Hospice House will offer dignity and comfort to people in the end stages of terminal illnesses, while supporting families and individuals as they celebrate their loved ones’ lives and lovingly support them through their final passage. It will be the first, fully dedicated inpatient hospice house in East Central Illinois.
“We are thrilled at the support that Sarah Bush Lincoln has already received from the community,” SBL Special Events Officer Kim Lockart said. “This truly will be ‘the most important home you’ll ever build.’”
Rhonda Hoppin was the winner of the hockey tickets, and Vicki Gilliland won the iPad. The complete list of prize package winners can be found on the SBL website.
For information on how to support the SBL Hospice House Campaign: The Most Important Home You’ll Ever Build, contact SBL Foundation Director Amy Card at 217-258-2511.
