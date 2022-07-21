Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a Back to School Bash on Aug. 6. It’s a free day of games and crafts for children and helpful services for parents and caregivers as summer vacation begins to wind down.
Children get to play tee-ball, answer trivia questions and learn about electricity. They can make bookmarks that sprout native plants, see a police dog in action, explore a fire truck or ambulance and upcycle fabric into new items.
The bash is designed for parents, too. They can get free haircuts for the kids, learn about recreational opportunities at the YMCA and local parks, sign up for library services and get safety information from the FBI and National Weather Service.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield’s Union Square Park (500 E. Madison Street, next to the Lincoln Presidential Museum). In case of rain, it will be held in the presidential library. Free parking is available in the ALPLM’s parking garage at Sixth and Madison.
“It can be hard for children to make the switch from vacation to the classroom. We think the Back to School Bash makes that a little easier by providing fun, hands-on ways for kids to begin focusing on learning,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “We also want it to help parents and caregivers who always have so much to do during back-to-school season.”
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
