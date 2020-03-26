Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ plans to set up in the Effingham Performance Center parking lot on Sunday at 11 a.m. to give away nearly 1,000 pulled pork sandwiches to area children.
Parents can drive through the lot and tell workers how many children they have and they will be given a sandwich for each to take home, according to owner Andrew McGee.
“Everyone will stay in their cars,” said McGee, noting that the plan has been approved by the Effingham County Health Department and Effingham police.
The giveaway will last as long as there are sandwiches to give away.
“Effingham County has blessed my business very significantly, and paying it back like this is what I want to do,” McGee said.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the veterans organization Freedom 68.
