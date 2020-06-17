The Effingham Public Library will hold a Popsicle Drive-Thru Friday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. for children and adults who sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge.
To sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge either go online and sign up at www.effinghamlibrary.org/read or call the library on 217-342-2464 Ext. 1. Children and adults who have already signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge are automatically eligible for this event.
Parents, caregivers and adult participants can drive through the library parking lot between 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26.
The vehicle passenger door should be on the side nearest the library’s main door. Library staff will direct you.
The Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all Effingham County, from birth through 18 and adults. This year the theme is “Dig Deeper. Read, Investigate, Discover!” A library card is not needed to participate in the free program.
Summer Reading Programs and Challenges were created to avoid Summer Slide in which students slip back academically over the long summer vacation. Research has shown that reading daily over the summer can avoid this academic slide and even improve reading and math scores for students. This year the Summer Reading Challenge has become even more important for area students due to the disruption caused to the school year by COVID-19.
Registration and the logging of reading will take place online, thanks to the Beanstack software that the library introduced two years ago. This means anyone can take part in the program from home using a mobile device or computer. There also is a “Beanstack” app available to download and use. Those without internet access are able to call the library and log their reading by phone. More information is available on the library’s website www.effinghamlibrary.org/read.
