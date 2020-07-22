The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host an online Resume Class, Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m. through Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/EffinghamPL.
Join Matt Cain, User Experience Coordinator with Effingham Public Library, as he demonstrates how to use Google’s many resources to update and save your resume in this 30-minute program.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event.
Resume and Job Searching Sessions will continue online in August and September.
Monday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. Job Searching
Monday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. Resume
Monday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. Job Searching
Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Resume
If you need assistance filing for unemployment, applying for a government phone or other help, contact Effingham County Case Managers at 224-209-6638 or visit the library Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming and Outreach Manager, at catherine@effinghamlibraryorg.
