The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host an online Meet the Author event with Teresa Bruce, author of nonfiction book "The Drive" on Monday, June 1 at 6 p.m.
Perfect for armchair travelers everywhere, "The Drive" follows Bruce on her 2003 road trip through Mexico and onto the Pan American Highway in a rickety camper with her old dog and new husband in tow.
Bruce first set off on the exact same route in 1973, with her parents at the helm and their two young daughters in tow as a reaction to the accidental death of their youngest child, Bruce's brother, John John. Her attempt to follow the route, using her mother's travel journal as an anecdotal guide, is as much about her need for exploration as it is about trying to understand her parents and their pain, and to finally begin to heal her own wounds over the accident.
When registering, share your email. All those registered will receive a link to the Zoom event by Monday, June 1, at 3 p.m. The discussion with Bruce will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event or phone 217-342-2464 and leave a message with your contact details.
For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director, at johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.
