Library to host online first-person presentation of Winston Churchill for VE Day

The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host an online first-person presentation of Winston Churchill on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m.
May 6 is the eve of the 50th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate this important date the library will be hosting an online first-person presentation by Terry Lynch of Winston Churchill. Churchill was one of the most influential people of the 20th century. From his participation in the Boer War as a military journalist, to his time as first lord of the Admiralty, his career in Parliament and finally his becoming British Prime Minister in 1940, Churchill saw England through some of the darkest days of World War II. Hear the story of the life and career of this larger-than-life character.
Nationally known actor Terry Lynch specializes in historical portrayal to meet the needs of the young at heart who are never too old to learn something new about history’s most interesting, inspirational figures. His one-man interactive presentations give audiences a new, first-person perspective on the people and events that make up our history and culture.
To watch this online presentation, register at the library's website, www.effinghamlibrary.org/eventsandregistration using a valid email address.
Twenty-four hours before the presentation a private code and link will be emailed to those registered. Use that code to access the private YouTube Channel. No additional software is required.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
