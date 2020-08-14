The Effingham Public Library will celebrate 100 years of Women’s Suffrage on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. with a virtual visual journey by Annette M. Baldwin. This online presentation will retell the astonishing history of the vision, courage, strategic planning, networking and tenacity demonstrated to win the 72-year battle for women’s political, social and legal equality. Learn of the conditions governing 19th century women’s lives and what provoked them into organization and revolution for women’s right to vote. As the story and the disturbing circumstances are revealed you will hear moving passages from the speeches of Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Alice Paul. At the conclusion of this Visual Journey, Annette portrays League of Women Voters founder Carrie Chapman Catt on the day she receives news of the 19th Amendment becoming law.
Actor and lecturer Annette Baldwin has researched and presented programs on the woman suffrage movement for 25 years. In addition to her Visual Journey, Parlor to Politics, Annette is the creator of The Long Road to Victory, in which she has woven vignettes of Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt. Annette also has full historical portrayals of Anthony and Catt and others. She has appeared in 20 states, as well as at the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C
Registration is required for this program. Program will be delivered via Zoom – so please be sure to supply an email address so the presentation link can be sent to you.
You can register for this program online at www.effinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 342-2464 Ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
