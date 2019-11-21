The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library has begun its annual fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $40,000 to support its Early Literacy programs and building fund.
Library Director Amanda McKay, explained the decision to focus on early literacy.
“Fifty-four percent of Effingham County fourth graders are not reading at a fourth-grade level, and literacy rates are a key indicator of future success for both an individual and the community.”
Early Childhood Education begins with strong emergent literacy skills. Emergent literacy skills are the basic building blocks for learning to read and write. They are the skills, knowledge and attitudes that children develop before they learn the conventions of formal reading and writing. Without these foundational skills, learning the more complex skills of conventional reading and writing is difficult.
“The library has a suite of programs specifically designed to meet the challenge of providing a strong early literacy foundation for our community’s youngest members. Each program is uniquely designed to connect with our community’s children and caregivers at all ages and stages — as early as the pre-born through middle school. The library’s goal is to help all of our students achieve more” McKay said.
Some of these programs include: pre-natal visits, Books for Baby, Talk to Baby, 1,000 Books to Kindergarten, story time visits and touring Family Read Nights.
To donate, go to http://www.effinghamlibrary.org/annualfund2019 or send your donation to the Effingham Public Library Annual Fund, Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Effingham, IL 62401. Contributions are tax-deductible as prescribed by law.
