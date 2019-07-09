The Effingham Public Library is conducting a short survey to gauge public interest in expanding access to the library to those who live outside of the city of Effingham.
The library wants to better understand if those who live outside of Effingham would like having a tax-supported library service in their area. The library board will use this information during a planning retreat later this summer to decide on next steps.
"We are very excited to hear from the residents of the county about their thoughts about providing library service to the wider community. It's a great chance to gather input about a service we believe is vital to the continued success of our county," said Amanda McKay, Library Director.
The library invites all residents of the Effingham County to respond to the survey using this link: [https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y7XT2PB].
For questions, contact McKay at amanda@effinghamlibarry.org or 217-342-2464, ext. 400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.