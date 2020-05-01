On Tuesday, May 5, Effingham Public Library is responding to meet the needs of Effingham County youth by attempting to raise $10,000 to provide Summer Read to all through the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign.
For students and their families, the in-person school year ended in mid-March, and although teachers and schools responded and adapted quickly to online learning, we know that without sustained practice of literacy skills, our students will fall behind this fall semester.
Because of the shortened in-person school year as well as the additional challenges that students and families are facing, it is more critical than ever that all Effingham County youth have access to the Summer Read program.
Effingham Public Library is partnering with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and the Lumpkin Family Foundation to harness the spirit of giving in this challenging time and leveraging community dollars through a matching campaign with the Lumpkin Family Foundation.
“We are delighted to partner with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and the Lumpkin Family Foundation to raise these critical funds to support the Summer Read program this year. While Summer Read is a staple of the library’s core offerings, this year, we are challenged not only to deliver this program in new and innovative ways, but we also feel that it is more important than ever that as many kids as possible take advantage of this program — we want to make sure nothing stands in their way of reading this summer,” said Library Director, Amanda McKay
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
