To address Effingham County’s lack of child care options Effingham Public Library is partnering with Project CHILD in providing a “how to open and maintain a licensed in home daycare” presentation Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. using the online platform, Zoom.
Led by Courtney Hatcher, Recruitment and Quality Specialist for Project CHILD, this presentation is geared toward those who are already caring for children in their home (licensed or not) and those who are considering opening a daycare.
This informational session will explain the requirements to obtain a license, resources to help during and after the licensing process and tips to being a successful business owner.
Attendees will also learn about funding available to support those pursuing further education opportunities.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1 to register to attend this free event.
