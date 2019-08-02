The Suzette Brumleve Effingham Public Library will host an Open House for parents and students interested in the RISE After-School Program. The Open House will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Teen Section, located on the second floor of the library.
The upcoming After-School Program will begin Monday, Aug. 9, and run through April 2020. The program currently serves 15 7th and 8th grade students on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 15 5th and 6th grade students on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“We are delighted to offer this program for the second year. It is a vital need within our community and we are committed to providing a safe and free after school alternative,” said Library Director Amanda McKay.
The RISE program includes four main initiatives, which are to Read, Innovate, Serve, and Engage. The initiatives are accomplished by providing students with the space needed to do homework, to participate in enrichment programs and to serve the community through service projects.
Past programs have encompassed a variety of themes like cooking, gardening, farming, robotics and gaming. Each program day also includes a snack and an optional art or craft.
The Library has worked with Effingham Unit 40 to secure transportation for students enrolled at Effingham Central School, Effingham Junior High, St. Anthony and Sacred Heart School. Students attending other schools in the county may be dropped off at the program or may walk from their school, if the school is within a reasonable distance from the library.
There is no cost to attend the After-School Program, but each child must be registered by a parent. Spaces are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The library can be contacted at 217-342-2464 x1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
