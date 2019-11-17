The Effingham Public Library has launched a new reading challenge, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Studies have shown families who start reading aloud to their children at birth help to strengthen their language skills and build their vocabulary – two important tools for learning to read when they attend Kindergarten. Studies have also shown that reading in an interactive style can raise your child’s IQ by six points. All great reasons to read to your child as much as possible before they start school.
This reading challenge is open to children from birth through age 6. Parents and caregivers are able to register their child online on the library’s Beanstack website or in person at the library. Any family who has already taken part in a reading challenge with the library will already have a Beanstack account set up and can easily register their child for this challenge when logging in.
For every 100 books read, kids will get a sticker to show their progress. When they have read 1,000 books, they will receive a special kindergarten-themed book of their own to keep and will also be invited to a special Back-to-School Recognition Night in the summer.
The program will take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The program is self‐paced and will depend on how often you read together.
No library card is necessary to take part in the challenge.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at http://www.effinghamlibrary.org/read/
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager, at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
