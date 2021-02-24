Effingham Public Library is hosting financial planner, Julie Everett, Thursday, Mar. 11, at 6 p.m. through Zoom.
It’s more important than ever that young women understand and have a plan for their income. According to The Balance website, "a 2018 study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that in the United States, women earn, on average, just 85% of what their male counterparts earn. Women not only earn less than men, they also save less, live longer, and have more long-term and overall health care expenses — on top of the same living expenses as men."
Studies also show that "women today are more comfortable taking control of their finances in ways past generations were not... They are comfortable talking about money. They are comfortable making decisions about their money. They are comfortable asking questions and owning decisions around the advice they receive," according to Kristin Hill CEO for Merrell Lynch Wealth Management.
Lisa Hutson, Library Reference and Programming Coordinator, said, "We’re grateful to partner with Julie Everett. This is an important topic and a safe, online space where women can ask their questions and learn."
Call the library or register online at effinghamlibrary.org for this free event.
A link with a password to the presentation will be sent the day of the event.
