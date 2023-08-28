The Effingham Public Library and Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) will host book discussions on Sept. 7 and 28, and will hold panel discussions on Sept. 7, 20 and 28 to mark National Recovery Month in September.
The library with ROSC are holding a community read as well as book discussion groups and panel discussions on recovery from addiction. The book that was selected for the community read is "Dear William: A Father's Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" by David Magee, which covers the experiences of addiction and recovery. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the Effingham Public Library.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, there will be a book discussion at 5 p.m. immediately followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Both events are in the Workman Room. The panel will discuss addiction and recovery, as well as the role that trauma plays in addiction. Among the panelists will be those with lived experience and representatives from Hour House, Gateway Foundation and Grace Counseling.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., a panel discussion will be held in the library’s Workman Room on the topic of grandparents raising grandchildren and the resources that are available for them. Liesl Wingert of SIU School of Medicine and Nancy Phillips of Illinois Family Resources will be panelists, as well as others with experience raising their grandchildren.
Thursday, Sept. 28, will be the final book and panel discussions of the series. The book discussion is at 5 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Both events are in the Workman Room. The panel discussion will cover the essentials of recovery. “Second Chance” employers, those who can help with housing and graduates of the Problem-Solving Court will be on the panel.
All events are free but registration is required. There will be light refreshments. Books for the community read are available at the Effingham Public Library. A library card is required to check out the book. All are encouraged to attend the book discussion even if you haven't read the book. Attending both the book and panel discussions is not required; you may attend either.
For questions call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
