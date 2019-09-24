“For All the People: A Century of Citizen Action in Health Care Reform,” an exhibit that celebrates the citizen groups that have tried to make quality health care accessible to all, will be on display at EIU Booth Library in Charleston through Nov. 2.
The library will celebrate the opening of the exhibit with a special keynote presentation, “Social Determinants of Health,” by Darren Hendrickson, chair of the EIU Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology. The program will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the library’s West Reading Room.
Health care reform has been a political issue for over a hundred years, according to the National Library of Medicine. In the early 20th century, the influx of industrialization, immigration and poor health conditions created a national concern. Health care reform has inspired citizen groups like farmers or activists in changing the shape of health care discourse.
Citizen activist groups have fought against all different types of discrimination in health care. For example, women have fought for the right to decide what is right for their own bodies, creating feminist health clinics. Civil rights organizations have also fought to combat infant mortality rates in African American communities and racial discrimination in the American health care system.
This exhibit shows the historical impact that U.S. citizens have had in the fight for national health care. This exhibit also brings awareness to the role of citizens in the debate for health care. A variety of topics will be covered such as abortion reform and the HIV crisis. Experts will be brought in to provide knowledge of health-related issues and medicine.
In addition to the opening lecture, a complete schedule of programming related to the exhibit is planned at Booth Library:
Sept. 26, 4 p.m.: “Faith Community Nursing: What is it and Why Does it Matter?,” by Faith Roberts, executive director, Parish Nursing, Carle Foundation Hospital; library Witters Conference Room 4440.
Oct. 2, 3 p.m.: “Writing Reproductive Activism, from Abortion Reform to Reproductive Justice,” by Jeannie Ludlow, professor, English and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies; library Witters Conference Room 4440.
Oct. 8, 4 p.m.: “The HIV Crisis in America: The Long Road to Action,” by Sheila Simons, professor, Department of Health Promotion; library Witters Conference Room 4440.
Oct. 16, 6 p.m.: “Root and Branch: The Search for Healing Among African Americans,” by Kevin Anderson, professor, Department of Political Science; library Witters Conference Room 4440.
This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health.
The exhibit and all programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibit, visit https://library.eiu.edu/exhibits/forallthepeople.
