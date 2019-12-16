The Effingham Public Library announces its upcoming Winter Reading Challenge, for which community members of all ages are challenged to read as many books as possible in the month of January.
The program, which will run from Jan. 1 to 31, encourages residents of all ages to cozy up with a book and log the number of books they read over the course of the 31 days through the library’s online Beanstack program.
The Effingham Public Library is one of 1,500 schools and libraries across the nation participating in Beanstack’s Third Annual Winter Reading Challenge.
Beanstack’s Winter Reading Challenge is sponsored by Penguin Random House. As part of a generous prize package, Penguin Random House will donate $50,000 worth of new books to enhance library collections. PRH will also sponsor author visits from Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (“The Hero Next Door,” “Crown Books for Young Readers”) and Max Brailler (“The Last Kids on Earth” series, imprint TK), who will visit the top-performing schools and libraries to further inspire young readers.
“We are really excited about this year’s Winter Reading Challenge,” said Program Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “Last year we were one of the winning libraries and received $500 from Mark Cuban, Shark Tank and Zoobean investor. This year we are challenging our community to read 1,000 books in January and help us win a visit from one of these nationally known authors!”
The Effingham Public Library will use Beanstack to make it easy for participants to track reading and stay motivated, while providing insights and data about reading habits to library administrators.
The Winter Reading Challenge is divided into age divisions. Adults, teens and tweens are asked to read up to six books. Children, birth to 9 years, are asked to read 12 books.
Through the Beanstack program, each participant will not only be able to see how many books he or she has read, but also how many books the community has read as a whole.
“With the way the program is set up online, everyone will be able to see where we are in meeting our goal,” said Bailey. “It will be a lot of fun for us to watch the number grow and to see how the community is working together to support the library’s efforts.”
“Although this challenge really focuses on the number of books our community can read in January, we also want to make it fun by offering a variety of incentives and prizes for those participating,” said Bailey.
Registration for the Winter Reading Challenge is open and can be completed online at www.effinghamlibrary.beanstack.org or at the library. Participants may register any time throughout the reading program. All reading must be logged by Jan. 31, and rewards must be collected by Feb. 4.
Anyone needing assistance registering for the program is welcome to call the library at 217-342-2464 or visit. Additional information also will be available online at www.effinghamlibrary.org.
