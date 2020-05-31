Lemonade stand proceeds benefit children undergoing tonsillectomies

On a warm spring weekend day, two girls with a little extra time on their hands decided to open a lemonade stand to raise funds to donate to Sarah Bush Lincoln and Crisis Nursery.
Molly Maxedon had already donated some of her toys to Crisis Nursery, so when she teamed with her next door neighbor, Harper Franklin, they decided to split their proceeds between Crisis Nursery and Sarah Bush Lincoln. The Effingham girls donated $145 to help fund a new Sarah Bush Lincoln program for children undergoing tonsillectomies – Tonsils Out Ice Cream In.
Through Tonsils Out Ice Cream In, children anticipating surgery, receive an age-appropriate book about the surgery, a tote bag and a coupon for ice cream in Sarah Bush Lincoln’s The Basement Bistro.
Molly and Harper sold bottles of water and supplied runners with free cups of water. In all, they sold four gallons of lemonade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.