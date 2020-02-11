The Regional Office of Education #3 Learning Express Program focused on the topics of dental and self-care for their February Group Connections.
The families that attended learned dental information about brushing teeth and made a brushing chart for their children. Each child received a free toothbrush. The parents also learned about self-care and simple things they can do to be their child’s first and most important teacher.
Door prizes included a personal hygiene kit, First Aid kit, and a laundry kit.
Learning Express is a free voluntary program for those ages 0-3 years. This home visiting program is provided by the Regional Superintendent of Schools, Julie Wollerman, and funded by the Illinois State Board of Education Early Childhood Prevention Initiative Grant.
For more information about Learning Express, contact Program Director Paula White at 217-532-9605.
