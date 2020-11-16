LeAnn’s Light has joined the Giving Tuesday movement in an effort to increase its support for children whose parents are undergoing cancer treatments in Effingham County.
The LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment provides cancer patients with gift cards for their young children (age 18 and under). These children are often scared of hospitals and worried about their sick parents. Many times birthday and holiday gifts, dining out and entertainment becomes a luxury that parents cannot afford due to the expense of cancer treatments. These gift cards are meant to help alleviate the child’s fear and relieve some of the financial burden felt by parents. The gift cards can be used for toys, meals and other forms of entertainment that can provide a distraction for the child whose parent is battling cancer.
Donations can be mailed to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Endowment at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (make checks payable to LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment) or online at www.LeAnnsLight.com. The Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. All gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.
Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving following the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday kicks off the holiday giving season and inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support. This year Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1.
